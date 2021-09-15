Here's Why Kylie Jenner Backed Out Of The Met Gala Last Minute!

So many celebrities made jaws drop at the 2021 Met Gala Monday, but one fan-favorite was noticeably absent — Kylie Jenner! The Keeping Up With Kardashian alum had been planning to attend the glitzy event, and she was even in the Big Apple, so what happened??

According to an Us Weekly source, the young model, who is pregnant with her second child, just needed to rest. They explained:

“Kylie was planning on going to the Met Gala but then backed out last minute. She attended a few New York Fashion Week events and then decided it would’ve been too much stress on her body and too overwhelming to attend the Met Gala.”

With all the traveling and the 24-year-old’s busy schedule, the source insisted she just “needed a break.” Understandable!

Despite the fact Travis Scott’s baby momma “would’ve loved to have been there with her mom and sisters,” Kylie’s perspective seems to have changed, the confidant continued:

“She wants to just focus on her pregnancy.”

As diehard fans know, the reality star alerted Instagram followers she wouldn’t be making an appearance at the Museum of Art for the Met Gala just hours before the event began. She mused on socials:

“I’m so sad I couldn’t make it this year. I can’t wait to see all the looks.”

Some of the evening’s best looks included Kendall Jenner, who arrived with bestie Gigi Hadid, in a custom Givenchy Haute Couture gown. In line with the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme, Kendall’s sheer dress and jeweled neckpiece were inspired by Aubrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady.

Kim Kardashian caught attention by wearing an all-black Balenciaga outfit that was partially designed by her estranged husband Kanye West. Us learned Kylie was supposed to walk alongside the 40-year-old before bailing out.

The girls’ mother Kris Jenner made sure to give an update on the Kylie Swim founder’s pregnancy while on the carpet, though! The momma couldn’t help gush about how “excited” she is about welcoming another grandchild, telling E! News:

“No. 11! Really great!”

Jenner’s decision to skip out on the Gala was also a bit surprising given a theory she was planning to reveal her pregnancy at the fashion show. Of course, she ultimately shared the happy news before the party since rumors had already spread. Just one week ago, she uploaded a sweet video showing the moment she found out and told Kris (below).

She and the 30-year-old rapper had been trying for “almost two years” before they finally got pregnant again. They also share a 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Instead of flaunting her baby bump at the Met, the TV personality did give fans a glimpse at her growing belly when she attended Revolve’s New York Fashion Week presentation Thursday evening. Witnesses said she was absolutely “glowing” and seemed “upbeat and excited” to be in attendance.

Thoughts?? We’re glad Kylie knows to give her body a break while pregnant, but we would’ve loved to see her in that all-black getup alongside her big sis!

