Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have Been Trying For HOW LONG To Have Another Baby???

Family planning in action!

While we haven’t gotten any official baby bump photos, it’s been pretty much confirmed that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with baby #2. (Thanks in no small part to Caitlyn Jenner’s slip of the tongue.) The makeup mogul has always been open about wanting to give Stormi Webster a sibling, and now it appears that she and Travis Scott have put that plan in motion.

And speaking of plans, this one has been in the works for a WHILE now — in fact, they’ve been trying to get pregnant for “almost a year,” according to a source for Us Weekly. The insider explained:

“She and Travis have been trying for many months … to get pregnant again. Kylie really wanted her siblings to be close in age because she feels so close to Kendall [Jenner] and wants that for Stormi.”

Wait, trying for many months… did they ever even stop hooking up??

Similarly, another insider previously told People:

“Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited. She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

Innerestingly, the reality star and the rapper have only been officially “back together” for a couple months now, so we wonder how that fits in to the “almost a year” pregnancy timeline. So which came first, the rekindled romance or deciding to have another baby? It’s kind of a chicken or the fertilized egg question. Did wanting a sibling for Stormi push the couple back together?

To make things even more interesting, when the news first broke, a separate Us source suggested a totally different timeline:

“She has been trying for almost two years to get pregnant. She has always wanted another kid close to Stormi’s age.”

Two years!

Hmm! Well, we know more kids has been on the 24-year-old’s mind for a while now (she admitted to feeling “pressure” to give Stormi a sibling back in March 2020). We guess it’s a matter of when she began actively trying. But it would definitely change our idea of Kylie and Travis’s relationship timeline if the truth is closer to two years!

In any case, the first Us source said both parents are “beyond thrilled” to be expecting their second child. Also thrilled? Their 3-year-old soon-to-be-big-sister. Another insider told E! News:

“Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming, and she is so excited. She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie’s stomach, it’s really cute.”

Aww. So sweet. However long the plan has been in the works, we’re just glad to hear the family is happy, healthy, and excited about their new addition.

