Why Kylie Jenner Kept Her Pregnancy Secret, Even From KUWTK Producers!

Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy wasn’t just kept hidden from the public — but apparently from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ producers as well!

As you may call, the 23-year-old reality star stepped away from the spotlight for a majority of 2017 amid speculation she and Travis Scott were expecting their first child together. But the pair didn’t officially announce the happy news until February 2018, sharing an adorable compilation video from Kylie’s pregnancy and some Instagram pics from Stormi Webster’s birth.

Related: KUWTK Producer Spills Tea On Which KarJenner Hated Filming Before The Finale!

In case you want to walk down memory lane, ch-ch-check out the sweet clip (below):

Now, three years later, the beauty mogul has opened up on the KUWTK reunion about why she decided to keep the pregnancy so hush-hush from fans. She told host Andy Cohen:

“I shared so much of my life. I was also really young when I got pregnant. And it was just a lot for me, personally. I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public, too, and have, you know, everyone’s opinions. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself.”

And it turns out we weren’t the only ones kept in the dark! During an interview with Variety, executive producer Farnaz Farjam revealed how she found out Kylie was pregnant while filming her spinoff show Life of Kylie. Despite Farjam being with the Kardashian family since the show’s debut in 2007, the Kylie Cosmetics founder actually hid her bump from producers for some time:

“Here’s the funny thing about Kylie’s pregnancy. She found out she was pregnant while she was filming Life of Kylie. We didn’t know. She hid it from the cameras.”

In fact, Farjam didn’t even believe the news after being told by a legit family member! The production manager explained how the KarJenners occasionally spilled some “test” information to people “just to find out who was leaking” certain details to the media. So of course, she initially thought this was just one of those tests:

“One of the family members told me she was pregnant but that she was keeping it a secret — and I thought they were trying to set me up and trying to find out who the leak was. I was like, ‘This person is lying to me and just trying to see!’”

Kind of clever! Bright side, it definitely showed Farnaz’s loyalty. She eventually discovered the truth after seeing some Life of Kylie footage that featured the exact moment the momma found out about Stormi.

What a way to find out! Who knew Kylie could somewhat be such a master at keeping secrets. Are you surprised she kept the pregnancy on the down-low, even from the famous crew’s longtime producers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram & Kylie Jenner/YouTube]