Kylie Jenner ‘Beyond Excited’ About Becoming A Momma Of Two!

Kylie Jenner is over the moon about becoming a momma of two!

As you’ve most likely heard by now, the 24-year-old reality star is reportedly expecting her second child with Travis Scott. Of course, this has not been confirmed yet by Kylie. However, there is a countdown clock to September 13, when the Met Gala will take place, and fans believe the beauty mogul will announce she’s preggers. But let us be real here, Caitlyn Jenner pretty much gave everyone all the confirmation they needed during a public event in Northern California this week. And we couldn’t be more grateful!

Now, someone else came forward with an inside scoop into how the Kylie Cosmetics founder supposedly felt about her bun in the oven before the happy news became public knowledge earlier today. The source told People on Friday that Kylie has loved experiencing her second pregnancy in private again, explaining:

“Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited. She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

Sooooo “few months” means we are talking about potentially an early 2022 due date then!

It has been more than three years since the couple surprised the world and welcomed Stormi Webster together in February 2018. Since then, Kylie has been very vocal about wanting more children over the years. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum spoke to Harper’s Bazaar last year about her thoughts on giving her daughter a sibling:

“My friends all pressure me about it. They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.”

Jenner also reflected on when her first pregnancy had been a secret, saying:

“After I got pregnant, I spent so much time at home. I love it. I love to lie in my bed and watch movies and forget about the world. Sometimes I take some time off, let the nannies take days off, and hang out at home with Stormi.”

Trying to repeat history there, huh!

Wow, we could not be more excited for Kylie, Travis, and Stormi! Thoughts on the momma reportedly wanting to keep her second pregnancy a secret again? Let us know in the comments (below)!

