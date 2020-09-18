Lady GaGa Premieres ‘Very Personal’ 911 Music Video Featuring A Wild Twist — WATCH!

Lady GaGa is kicking off the weekend with a new music video, and it’s possibly her most personal (and shocking) yet!

On Friday, the 34-year-old dropped a short film for her track 911, her third official single off of the album Chromatica, which was released in May after a slight delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her latest visual follows videos for Stupid Love and Rain On Me.

Just last month during MTV‘s Video Music Awards, the New York native performed 911 as part of a three-tune medley, also taking home five awards that night.

But she didn’t leave the video entirely up to viewers’ interpretation, which you’ll have to give it a watch (above) for a twist we did NOT see coming. Instead, shortly after dropping the flick, the A Star Is Born lead took to her Instagram account to dive deeper into the meaning of it all:

“This short film is very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us… I’m awake now, I can see you, I can feel you, thank you for believing in me when I was very afraid. Something that was once my real life everyday is now a film, a true story that is now the past and not the present. It’s the poetry of pain.”

