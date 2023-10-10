Lady GaGa Spotted On Date Night With BF -- After They Supposedly Broke Up?!

It looks like Lady GaGa and her man are still together after all!

On Friday, the Poker Face singer was spotted supporting her fellow pop superstar Katy Perry at her Resorts World residency in Las Vegas — alongside BF Michael Polansky and manager Bobby Campbell! In a clip shared on X (Twitter) the 37-year-old can be seen making her way to her seat as she smiles and shoots a peace sign at a fellow audience member. See (below):

Lady Gaga spotted at Katy Perry’s Vegas residency. pic.twitter.com/0CEsaE8tlf — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 8, 2023

What a fun date night… and the festivities continued!

The very next evening, the Telephone songstress was spotted at yet another Vegas concert, this time for U2! The Million Reasons singer sported a brown-and-blue flannel with her hair up as she and Michael rocked out in the VIP section at the impressive and newly up-and-running venue The Sphere. See (below):

Living her best life! pic.twitter.com/DTgiwjAfty — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) October 8, 2023

VIDEO: Lady Gaga llegando al show de U2 en The Sphere, en Las Vegas. (07/10) pic.twitter.com/pyaild6ATB — LadyGagaMonsterBlog (@LGMonsterBlog) October 9, 2023

Bono was surely impressed by her presence, joking with the crowd, “I better sing these notes right, Lady GaGa is in the house tonight,” according to a Las Vegas Review-Journal review.

GaGa, of course, just finished her own Vegas residency, Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano, at Park MGM on Thursday.

The double sighting with Michael definitely comes as a surprise, as Radar Online reported back in March that the two had ended their three-year relationship following a disagreement over having kids and getting married. The outlet reported at the time:

“They broke up a few months ago. It was amicable. They’re still friends.”

Well, if they did break up, they obviously worked things out — and look pretty happy!

