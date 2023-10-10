Idaho Murder Case Bombshell Report: Roommates Were Awake & TEXTING Each Other During Killings?!

Have the police been lying to us about the Idaho murders?? We’re sorry, but we just don’t know how else to take this, if it’s true.

As our readers are well aware, a grad student named Bryan Kohberger was arrested last December for the shocking, brutal stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students at the off-campus housing in Moscow. The victims were housemates Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle, as well as Xana’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin. Madde and Kaylee were sleeping together in one room, Xana and Ethan in another. But there were two other roommates there that night — and there have always been a lot of questions surrounding their actions. Now we imagine those are going to come back up…

The two other housemates, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, survived, reportedly staying in their rooms almost the entire time. Early on in public handouts the cops said they had been asleep the whole time. But then that story changed after the arrest.

Related: Kohberger Wants To Ban Trial Cameras Because They’re Focusing On His Crotch?!

In the probable cause affidavit, cops say Dylan (above, left) had seen a tall man in a mask leaving the house. The affidavit reads:

“D.M. stated she originally went to sleep in her bedroom on the southeast side of the second floor. D.M. stated she was awoken at approximately 4 a.m. by what she stated sounded like Goncalves playing with her dog in one of the upstairs bedrooms, which were located on the third floor. A short time later, D.M. said she heard who she thought was Goncalves say something to the effect of ‘there’s someone here.’ D.M. stated she opened her door a second time when she heard what she thought was crying coming from Kernodle’s room. D.M. then said she heard a male voice say something to the effect of ‘it’s ok, I’m going to help you.’ D.M. stated she opened her door for the third time after she heard the crying and saw a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person’s mouth and nose walking towards her. D.M. described the figure as 5′ 10″ or taller, male, not very muscular, but athletically built with bushy eyebrows. The male walked past D.M. as she stood in a ‘frozen shock phase.’ The male walked towards the back sliding glass door. D.M. locked herself in her room after seeing the male. D.M. did not state that she recognized the male. This leads investigators to believe that the murderer left the scene.”

This was a big change. She had heard the killings, if she didn’t understand what she was hearing. And she opened her door to see what the ruckus was — and saw the killer leaving. It was a miracle he hadn’t tried to kill her, too, right?

Only, there was something that didn’t make sense… but we’ll get back to that. Because now the story seems to be changing again.

Since those initial affidavits and search warrants, there’s been a pretty strict gag order on any information coming out about the case. But according to a shocking report from Air Mail, Kaylee’s father Steve Goncalves has been carrying on his own investigation. He reportedly was told by a member of the grand jury who indicted Kohberger a stunning new version of events…

Per the report, Steve’s grand jury sources contradicted the police. They said not only had Dylan been awake, so had Bethany (above, center). The two roommates were up during the murders and heard EVERYTHING. Not only that, there was proof — because they were texting each other, from inside their rooms, the entire time.

Related: There Was A Legal Battle Over Bethany’s Testimony

The article claims Goncalves tried to get more info from someone in the know, but the FBI stopped him — because it would have been witness tampering. Hmm…

OK, so the aspect that didn’t make sense to us about Dylan’s statement to cops really doesn’t make sense now. If both she AND Bethany were awake and heard it all and had their phones to text one another — why didn’t they call the police? The murders occurred at around 4 a.m. But the roommates didn’t call the police until 11:58 a.m. We’re talking about after they slept through the night and woke up — and that reportedly wasn’t until another friend came over that morning!

A source previously told NewsNation‘s Ashley Banfield that Dylan had mistaken the noises for her roommates being boisterous. It happens, we know it was a party house But then she saw the man leaving! And she was scared! So why didn’t she and Bethany realize they should call someone??

There was also the explanation that Dylan froze. She didn’t know what to do. But both roommates could hear everything, and they were texting about it? She wasn’t so frozen that she couldn’t text? There’s something about all this that just feels wrong, like we’re not getting the whole story. Seeing those texts would obviously go along way toward explaining all this. We’re still scratching our heads. We can understand why Steve Goncalves, whose own daughter was taken from him, might still not be able to let this go…

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? What isn’t the government willing to say about this case?

[Image via Latah County Sheriff’s Office/Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram.]