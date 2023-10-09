Tom Holland & Zendaya Pack On Adorable PDA During London Stroll!

Tom Holland and Zendaya are giving cozy, romantic fall vibes with their latest public outing!

The 27-year-old stars were spotted strolling through a West London park on Sunday, and they looked as happy as can be hand-in-hand as they moved along in outdoor bliss!

Related: Tom Holland Owes Relationship With Zendaya To THIS Skill!

Zendaya dressed casually for the relaxing outing, going with a simple gray sweater, black pants, and sneakers. Tom, meanwhile, wore a navy sweater and matched it with darker teal pants and a pair of brown boots. The story here is the PDA, though! The Challengers actress was hand-in-hand with the Uncharted actor, as we mentioned. Then, later, she put her arm around her hunky man and even leaned in to lovingly nuzzle the side of his head as they went along! And he kissed her hand!

Awww!

For good measure, Zendaya rocked a Louis Vuitton bag slung on her shoulder for the outing, too. Gotta be stylish even while trying to be low-key!! You can see the sweet PDA-packed photos for yourself (below):

Tom Holland and Zendaya Have PDA-Filled Walk Through London Park https://t.co/7M7W3KmZe0 — People (@people) October 9, 2023

#Zendaya and #TomHolland look straight out of a Richard Curtis film in their autumn weekend looks. https://t.co/5yqOH1R6Zo — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) October 9, 2023

The sighting comes just days after the couple went on the best date ever — playing with newborn puppies! Tom shared the magic on his IG!

Of course, all this heartwarming public touchy-feely time comes just a couple weeks after fans started pondering whether the two A-listers had secretly gotten engaged. Of course, that seemed to have been a big mirror selfie misunderstanding. And sure enough, Zendaya’s left ring finger was bare in these pics.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]