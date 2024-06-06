Rare Video Of Lady GaGa Vogueing To Madonna In 2008!

Perez says: What a throwback indeed! I was hired to host the 4th of July party at @PHVegas’ Prive (RIP) in 2008. I asked if I could have Lady GaGa perform. They said said “Sure, but we don’t have a budget for her”. She came anyways and put on such a great show that Donnie Wahlberg, who was at the club, saw her and then made an offer for her to open for New Kids On The Block on tour – which she did! This video is from the afterparty at my suite, with @sarahhudsonxx and my other friends. I have so many special memories in Las Vegas throughout my life and career. And now I get to call it home! Lucky! Happy!! #ThrowbackThursday