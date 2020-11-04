Lady GaGa's Father Supports Donald Trump -- Even AFTER The President Viciously Attacked His Daughter!

Lady GaGa’s father has left us speechless!

On Tuesday, Joe Germanotta took to Twitter to support Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, just one day after POOTUS made nasty comments about his daughter (real name Stephanie Germanotta).

He set the mood with a simple post, writing:

“@realDonaldTrump 2020”

Then followed up his endorsement an hour later, writing:

“You may have noticed my political and spiritual beliefs are different. liberty and freedom of choice would not be political.”

Joe’s public support for Donald is inneresting, seeing as the President attacked his superstar daughter a day earlier as she campaigned for Joe Biden. Trump said of his opponent at his rally in the city of Avoca, Pennsylvania:

“Now he’s got Lady Gaga. Lady Gaga — is not too good.”

Well, she’s no Lil Pump, that’s for sure…

He continued:

“I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories about Lady Gaga.”

Yeah, so do we: gurl has been an active advocate for sexual assault survivors, the Black Lives Matter movement, the LGBTQ+ community, mental health awareness, and has raised over $35 million for COVID-19 relief. What a monster!

Meanwhile, the Stupid Love singer joined Mighty Joe in Pittsburgh to greet college students and sing at the former vice president’s drive-in rally. She told the crowd:

“Vote like your life depends on, or vote like your children’s lives depend on it, because they do. And to all the women, and to all the men with daughters and sisters and mothers — everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters or mothers or wives by any part of their body… Vote for Joe. He’s a good person.”

Later during the event, the Oscar winner gave a brief shout-out to her former fiancé, Pennsylvania native Taylor Kinney, telling Biden supporters:

“I was engaged to a man from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. I know, I know. It didn’t work out. You know, I loved him so much. It just did not work out… I still love my Pennsylvania guy. I love Joe. So, Joe’s my new Pennsylvania guy.”

At least GaGa has one older man she can look up to!

What do U think about Joe supporting Trump despite the latter’s attack on the songstress, Perezcious readers? Will this lead to an extra serving of Germanotta family drama during the holidays? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

