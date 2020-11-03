Lady GaGa Reflects On Broken Engagement With Ex-Fiancé Taylor Kinney In Front Of Her Current Boyfriend At Rally For Joe Biden!

It didn’t work out between Lady GaGa and Taylor Kinney, but the singer still has a lot of love for men from Pennsylvania, specifically Joe Biden!

While performing at a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh on Monday in support of the Presidential candidate, she gave a brief shout-out to her former fiancé, and luckily, it sounds like there are no hard feelings!

The actress addressed Taylor at the event, telling the crowd about their eventual split:

“I was engaged to a man from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. I know, I know. It didn’t work out. You know, I loved him so much. It just did not work out.”

As you’ll recall, the 34-year-old and the Chicago Fire star called it quits in July 2016 after dating for several years and getting engaged in February 2015. But it clearly sounds like the 911 artist still has space in her heart for him!

Well, him and another “Pennsylvania guy”! She shared her support for Biden at that point, saying:

“I still love my Pennsylvania guy. I love Joe. So, Joe’s my new Pennsylvania guy.”

The New York native went on to perform You & I with slightly altered lyrics to support Joe, though it was possible she was hinting at Taylor once again! For those who may not remember, she and the actor first met on the set of the ballad’s music video in 2011, where the 39-year-old was cast as her love interest. From there, it wasn’t long after that they began dating!

Who knew she still had him on the brain so much?? We can’t imagine her new beau Michael Polansky would be feeling the love after all that!! Luckily, GaGa addressed the elephant in the room, saying:

“To my boyfriend that’s here tonight. I’m so sorry I had to do the whole ‘Pennsylvania, and I dated a guy here’ thing. I love you so much, but it’s true.”

LOLz!

Of course, this was no Kinney rally, so in addition to performing Shallow for the gathered supporters, the pop mainstay gushed the highest praises about the Scranton-born politician in a speech. The A Star is Born lead backed Biden, stating:

“Like me, you’ve experienced the last four years, and have all the evidence you need to look at this choice, and know in your heart, without any doubt, that Joe Biden is the right choice.”

She continued, even throwing a dig at Donald Trump:

“Vote like your life depends on, or vote like your children’s lives depend on it, because they do. And to all the women, and all the men with daughters, and sisters, and mothers, everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters, or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies. Vote for Joe. He’s a good person.”

POTUS eventually caught wind of the diss and slammed her during his own rally on Monday. Seemingly threatening the performer, Trump disgustingly proclaimed to his MAGA followers:

“Lady Gaga … is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories. Lady Gaga.”

Meanwhile, there are plenty of stories out that should make anyone think twice about voting for him…

Watch GaGa’s speech at the 4:30 mark and her performances at 1:24:10 (below):

What do U make of it, little monsters??

