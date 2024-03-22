Did Lala Kent Really Get 'Eviscerated' By Ariana Madix At VPR Reunion Like Fans Claim?? Lala Says...

Did Lala Kent really get “eviscerated” by Ariana Madix at the Vanderpump Rules reunion?? And is their friendship over forever?! That’s the rumor flying around on social media right now. And Lala is having her say about it before that claim balloons into mega-conspiracy theory territory!!

This past weekend, Andy Cohen and his Bravo team filmed the VPR Season 11 reunion with Lala, Ariana, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lisa Vanderpump, and all the rest of ’em. And while we won’t see what went down at the reunion for a little while, we’re already hearing rumors about it! Most notably, tea accounts have taken to social media to claim Ariana dressed down Lala! Why? It was supposedly over her willingness to allow Tom back into the friendship fold after Scandoval. But is that really true??

Well, on Wednesday, Lala popped up for an interview on The Talk. During the chat, the 33-year-old was asked point-blank whether the rumor about Ariana wrecking her on camera was really true!! Lala knew exactly what rumor was being referenced on the daytime TV set, and she quickly quoted it back:

“I think the exact [fan] tweet was ‘Ariana eviscerated Lala at the reunion and it was friendship ruining.'”

Yeah, uh, that’s pretty much exactly the post, nearly verbatim! Read the supposed tea in question for yourself (below):

Rumor is that Ariana eviscerated Lala at the end of the reunion. Like friendship over type of situation. #PumpRules — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) March 18, 2024

Gotta give it to Lala, she always knows EXACTLY what’s being said about her! LOLz!! But ever the Pump Rules promoter, Lala refused to answer directly! Instead, she gave The Talk the ultimate tease by replying:

“…And only one of those things is true. I’ll let you all decide.”

Sooo which one is it? Honestly, it’s hard for us to imagine Lala getting eviscerated on camera. She’s the one who always seems to be DOING the eviscerating! Could Ariana have really knocked her down a peg or two?! But if not… does Lala’s tease mean their friendship is over forever?? So many questions!!

Speaking of questions, after host Jerry O’Connell peppered Lala with smart Q’s about her storyline over the last several years of VPR, Randall Emmett‘s ex reflected on what she said then (as Randall’s infidelities were coming to light) versus what she said now (as Scandoval erupted). And Lala stands by every word!! She stated:

“I stand by everything that I said last season, even last season’s reunion. And I stand by everything I said this season. I’m in a different place than I was last year. Scandoval ran very parallel with where I was in my heartbreak [after the split from Randall], so I was out for blood.”

Then, regarding this season’s Scandoval surge, she referenced her own daughter Ocean Kent Emmett and added:

“Now before we started filming this season, I knew I was going on this journey to potentially bring another child into the world. And I just knew, I need to be soft, I need to try to practice compassion. I appreciated that when people did it for me. I would appreciate if someone did that for my daughter, if and when she messes up tremendously.”

That last part is definitely well said! We’re still super curious about this alleged evisceration, tho… Aren’t y’all?? Ch-ch-check out Lala’s turn on The Talk (below):

Thoughts? Theories?! Predictions?? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

