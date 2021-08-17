Alex Rodriguez Calls Jennifer Lopez Relationship 'Incredible' -- After She Erased Him From Her Instagram! OUCH!

Alex Rodriguez is holding on to the memories… even if his ex is burning all the evidence of their relationship!

After Jennifer Lopez deleted almost every photo of the couple on her Instagram and unfollowed her ex-fiancé online, A-Rod was caught gushing about the unforgettable five years they shared in a new interview! Talk about awkward!

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, the Yankees alum reflected on “all the positive” things that have happened to him in the past year — you know, despite seemingly ruining his engagement after cheating accusations surfaced (with Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy). Oh, and then after his unexpected split from the pop star, he’s been forced to watch her couple up with her ex-flame Ben Affleck in a relationship that has broken the internet more than once! So, what is there to be “positive” about anyway?!

Well, funny enough, according to the MLB star, his crumbled relationship! The athlete discussed his failed romance, admitting:

“I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much.”

Thinking of Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, who bonded with Jenny From The Block and became best friends with her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, the dad continued to look at the glass half full, remarking:

“And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?’”

How the hell is he so calm and collected after J.Lo moved on so quickly without a second thought? Either this guy has gotten good at lying or getting unfollowed by the Shotgun Wedding lead has made him delusional!

Continuing with this overly “grateful” state of mind, the baseball player added:

“So I’m in a great place. I’m so grateful for where God and and and the light has really put me, and I’m really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing.”

Well, that’s certainly where his attention should be focused! Though sadly after five years co-parenting Alex’s kiddos, it seems the Grammy winner is done focusing on his mini-mes. She’s now befriending a whole new set of daughters!

Over the weekend, the 52-year-old was caught in full “stepmother mode” buying Ben’s girls, Violet and Seraphina, special “birth flower necklaces” to get into their good graces! (Hopefully, she snagged something for his son Samuel, too!) Sorry, Natasha and Ella! That’s gotta hurt…

Reactions to this, Perezcious readers? Surprised A-Rod still thinks so highly of J.Lo despite how fast she’s moved on? Do you think it sounds like he’s truly moved on? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

