Mark Zuckerberg Accepted Elon Musk's Challenge! They're Going To Fight In A Cage!

We’ve seen a lot of celebrity spats play out online. Trash talking, jabs, shade. They usually don’t actually get to the level of an actual physical fight! But then again, we suppose neither Elon Musk nor Mark Zuckerberg have anyone around them anymore to tell them this is a bad idea! LOLz!

OK, to recap…

Zuckerberg announced that Meta would be releasing a Twitter rival app called Threads. Incessant s**tposter Elon responded with a sarcastic:

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment”

A fan flippantly warned Musk:

“Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the ju jitsu now”

It’s true. The Facebook bigwig has become an honest-to-goodness jiu jitsu competitor of late. Taking down real tournaments, where his money and fame can’t help, Tom Hardy-style. Elon, naturally, put out a challenge, saying:

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol”

The thing is, Zuck wasn’t playing around. He decided Elon’s terms were acceptable! He wrote on his IG, over a screenshot of the tweet:

“Send The Location”

Damn! Remember, Mark really can handle himself, apparently! We don’t think he’s kidding, even if Elon is!

Elon actually responded with a location, tweeting:

“Vegas Octagon”

Is this… Is this actually going to happen? Well, then… We guess…

What do YOU think, Perezcious pugilists? Will they go through with it or no?? Which one will back down??

