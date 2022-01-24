Lea Michele Shares FIRST Photo Of Son Ever's Face While Celebrating Husband Zandy Reich's Birthday -- LOOK!

Lea Michele is finally giving fans a look at her baby boy!

The Glee alum has kept her son Ever’s face hidden from social media since his birth in August 2020 for privacy reasons, but on Sunday, she had a change of heart! While celebrating her husband Zandy Reich’s 39th birthday, the singer decided to share the CUTEST photo of the father-son duo on Instagram, reflecting:

“Greatest man, father, husband and friend. I wake up every day so thankful that you are ours Z. Happy Birthday! Ever and I love you so much. ”

In the photo, Zandy holds the 1-year-old in matching white clothes and Ray-Ban sunglasses while posing on the beach at sunset. Ch-ch-check out the little tot’s precious smile (below)!

Awww!!

That sweet face was so worth the wait!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Lea Michele/Instagram]