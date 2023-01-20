Leslie Jordan's Cause Of Death Revealed

Leslie Jordan’s cause of death has finally been revealed.

As you may recall, the beloved actor died at the age of 67 last year. He was driving in Hollywood on October 24 when he suddenly crashed his BMW into the side of a building. At the time, law enforcement believed Jordan most likely suffered from a medical emergency before the accident – and it turns out that was right.

According to TMZ on Thursday, the LA County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the comedian did not die from the car accident but instead passed away beforehand. The coroner determined that Leslie suffered from a “sudden cardiac dysfunction,” resulting in his death and causing him to crash his car into a building last year. Furthermore, the report stated that the Will & Grace star was taking medication for his heart when he died since it was in poor condition. Apparently, one of his arteries was 80 percent blocked while another was 50 percent blocked at the time.

Related: Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause Of Death Deferred — More Tests Required?

Ugh. So sad. Of course, Leslie had an inkling something was wrong with his health as he reportedly complained of continuous shortness of breath and had an appointment scheduled with a cardiologist for a check-up in the week following his death. But beyond his difficulties with breathing, a source for TMZ claimed the social media sensation was healthy – except for having COVID in 2021. Wow. It’s heartbreaking that we’ll never know what would have happened if Leslie was able to get to that doctor’s appointment…

Following the news of his death, many fans, celebrities, and former co-stars penned some emotional tributes to the star, including Call Me Kat castmate Mayim Bialik who told People on behalf of the cast and crew:

“There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family. Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious. We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh.”

She added:

“We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time.”

Our hearts continue to go out to Leslie’s friends and family. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]