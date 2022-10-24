Beloved Actor & Social Media Icon Leslie Jordan Dead At 67 -- Celebrities React

Well s**t!
Leslie Jordan, a beloved actor from Tennessee who made social media waves in 2020 for his comedic pandemic commentary and more, has passed away. Per TMZ, the 67-year-old star was driving in Hollywood on Monday when he crashed his BMW into a building. It’s reported he likely suffered a medical emergency, leading to the wreck.
Perezcious readers will probably best know him from said Instagram success and his roles in Will & Grace and American Horror Story.
Celebrities and co-stars have just started to express their mourning on Twitter (below):
My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0
— Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022
I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 24, 2022
Leslie Jordan touched so many hearts, including ours. He was not only a beloved comedian but our dear friend. Sending our love and condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/OSL5swfw6w
— The Jennifer Hudson Show (@JHudShow) October 24, 2022
Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times… It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul. https://t.co/JKj2t8Km7A
— Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 24, 2022
RIP Leslie Jordan ????
Such an iconic actor and naturally hilarious man. From his role as Beverly in Will & Grace, to his multiple AHS roles, and his perfect presence on social media that cheered a lot of us up through lockdown, he’ll be so so missed ✨ pic.twitter.com/iQMxJycD9E
— jack rem x (@jackremmington) October 24, 2022
Leslie Jordan had just bought his first home at 67…a condo.
The caption for this video read: "I really did it. It's never too late to be happy, y'all." pic.twitter.com/MOr9vbRk1v
— Yashar Ali ???? یاشار (@yashar) October 24, 2022
Leslie Jordan. What an angel. Gone much too soon. RIP. ❤️????
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 24, 2022
Rest in peace, Leslie. Thank you for all the laughs.
