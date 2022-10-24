Got A Tip?

R.I.P.

Beloved Actor & Social Media Icon Leslie Jordan Dead At 67 -- Celebrities React

Leslie Jordan dies at 67

Well s**t!

Leslie Jordan, a beloved actor from Tennessee who made social media waves in 2020 for his comedic pandemic commentary and more, has passed away. Per TMZ, the 67-year-old star was driving in Hollywood on Monday when he crashed his BMW into a building. It’s reported he likely suffered a medical emergency, leading to the wreck.

Perezcious readers will probably best know him from said Instagram success and his roles in Will & Grace and American Horror Story.

Celebrities and co-stars have just started to express their mourning on Twitter (below):

 

Rest in peace, Leslie. Thank you for all the laughs.

[Image via Leslie Jordan/Instagram.]

Oct 24, 2022 12:45pm PDT

