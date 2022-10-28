Call Me Kat Cast Pays Tribute To Leslie Jordan With Emotional Montage During Latest Episode

The cast of Call Me Kat took a moment to pay their respects to Leslie Jordan during this week’s episode.

Just days after the comedian passed away in a car crash on Monday, FOX aired an emotional montage of the actor’s best moments from the sitcom and other network appearances on Thursday night. From his time on The Masked Singer to Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids, and even LEGO Masters, the short video highlighted the star’s big, lovable personality — and it’s bound to make you reach for tissues!

The 30-second clip, which came at the end of Call Me Kat’s episode last night (Season 3, episode 5 titled “Call Me Uncle Dad”), saw Leslie shining on-screen in some of his best TV moments before he said in a scene of the sitcom:

“I’m a big believer in celebrating every moment.”

A title card concluded:

“Forever a part of the Fox family.”

Production has since paused on the sitcom as they all grieve the sudden death of their co-star. According to reports, the viral sensation completed work on the eighth episode of the series and was expected to film episode nine this week. In a statement on Tuesday, star Mayim Bialik told People on behalf of the cast and crew:

“There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family. Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious. We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh.”

She continued:

“We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time.”

As we reported, the 67-year-old died after a car crash on Monday. He was driving his BMW in Hollywood when it is suspected he suffered a medical emergency and crashed into the side of a building, per TMZ.

In EXCLUSIVE photos obtained by Perez Hilton on Friday, an expansive memorial was set up at the crash site this week. As seen in the images (below), fans have taken to the harrowing site to pay their respects with flowers, Pride flags, candles, and more. Take a look:

Such a devastating loss…

This lovely memorial proves how much of an impact Leslie left on the world. R.I.P.

