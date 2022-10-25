Call Me Kat Pauses Production To Grieve Star Leslie Jordan's Unexpected Death

Production on the sitcom Call Me Kat has been paused following the tragic death of Leslie Jordan.

As we’ve been reporting, the beloved comedian passed away at 67 on Monday morning in a Hollywood car accident caused by a possible medical emergency. Now, the sitcom on which he starred recently is halting production while the cast and crew grieves the actor’s shocking and heartbreaking death.

According to People, producers have decided to delay filming for an unspecified time in order to grieve. The series, which debuted in 2021, began airing its third season last month. It stars Mayim Bialik, who plays a café owner. Jordan portrayed Phil, the café’s head baker, in a role that quickly became a hit with viewers. He filmed nine episodes for the show’s ongoing season prior to his untimely death.

Bialik shared a statement with the mag conveying her grief over Jordan’s departure. While her comment did not mention the show’s pause, it is clear from her words that the cast and crew are collectively devastated by Monday’s tragedy:

“There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family. Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious. We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh.”

And the former Blossom star continued:

“We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time.”

So sad.

FOX Entertainment also shared a message mourning the Will & Grace alum’s sudden death. In a statement first released to Entertainment Weekly, the studio called him “the kindest person you could ever imagine” and mourned his untimely passing:

“We are shocked and devastated by today’s tragic passing of Leslie Jordan. Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award winning comedic talent with whom we’ve laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world.”

FOX, like Bialik, noted they are grieving over the unexpected event as well:

“The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear.”

Ugh. Even a full day later we still can’t wrap our heads around this. It’s truly an awful fate for an amazing man who was clearly loved by everyone in the industry. We continue to send our condolences to Leslie Jordan’s family, friends, loved ones, and dear co-stars.

R.I.P.

