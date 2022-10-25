Leslie Jordan Left Fans With One Final Hymn About The Afterlife One Day Before His Death

Leslie Jordan left us with a final message that has now become more relevant than likely intended.

As the world continues to mourn the 67-year-old actor, fans have noticed his final Instagram post Sunday, and how chillingly relevant it now is in the light of his death. Sitting alongside musician Danny Myrick, the industry veteran sang a hymn about the afterlife, which he captioned:

“Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’ with @dannymyrick. Danny helped me with a new original song that should be comin’ out real soon. Love. Light. Leslie.”

The lyrics go:

“When the trumpets of the lord shall sound and time will be no more, and the morning breaks eternal bright and fair / When the saved diverse shall gather over on the other shore, when the road is calling yonder, I’ll be there.”

See (below):

What a beautiful melody with even more beautiful lyrics! Leave it up to Leslie to unknowingly provide comfort and support for fans amid his OWN death. We just know his legacy will continue to cast a bright light over the world for years to come. Rest in peace.

