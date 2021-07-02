The Internet Cannot Believe How Much This TikTok User Looks Exactly Like Jennifer Aniston!

It appears there is a Jennifer Aniston look-alike out in the world!

On Wednesday, the TikTok user @she_plusthree (real name Lisa Tranel) posted a viral video lip-syncing to a relatable quote by Rachel Green — AKA the 52-year-old actress’ iconic character on Friends. Tranel mouths in her video:

“I wanna quit, but then I think I should stick it out, but then I think, Why would a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it’s remotely related to the field they’re interested in?”

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below):

Like many people in the comments of the TikTok footage, which received over 2.5 million views and 346,000 likes, we couldn’t help but notice how much the social media user looked like Aniston! Between the facial features and blonde locks, you cannot deny she has an uncanny resemblance to The Morning Show star. And this is not even mentioning the fact that Lisa also absolutely nailed the Rachel Green expressions.

And as we noted before, we are not the only ones who thought so too! Here are some of the reactions to the video (below):

“I thought you were Jennifer Aniston.” “You look more like Rachel than Rachel does.” “I actually thought it was Jennifer Aniston. Wow!!” “Pack it up jennifer Aniston.” “Literally thought this was Jennifer Aniston, looks/voice and all.” “Jesus I was so confused… Aniston? Then no…” “Loved you in the Friends reunion!” “I know you are so sick of hearing about how much you look like her but it is so accurate.”

You get the point! If you scroll through the comments section, you’ll pretty much see a variation of all of those comments. And clearly, Tranel knows she is a dead ringer for Jen as her account bio reads:

“Not Jennifer Aniston ”

Thanks for the clarification, LOLz!

Now, this viral moment comes after Julianne Hough recently showed off her own inner Jennifer Aniston with a fresh cut and blonde highlights. Earlier this week, the Dancing with the Stars alum’s hairstylist Riawna Capri revealed the brand new ‘do on Instagram, writing:

“Fun Fact!: @JulesHough had NOT highlighted her hair for about 2 years (BEFORE quarantine made it a trend to grow you natural out), because she wanted to ‘just see’ what her natural hair color would be. And well, it’s freaking stunning.”

Take a look at the photo for yourself (below):

Hmmm…

What do you guys think? Is Julianne also a doppelgänger for Jennifer, or is Lisa the reigning look-alike queen? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

