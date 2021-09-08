Lil Uzi Vert Reveals That $24 Million Diamond He Implanted In His Forehead Got Ripped OUT By Fans!

Months after Lil Uzi Vert got a $24 million pink diamond implanted in his forehead, the rapper revealed to TMZ that the expensive jewel was painfully ripped from his head by fans!! O.M.G.

The That’s It performer admitted the crazy story while attending the re-opening of Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club in New York City over the weekend. Apparently, the inevitable moment happened while he was at Rolling Loud in July, the 26-year-old recalled on Sunday:

“I had a show at Rolling Loud and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out.”

Luckily, nobody ran off with the mind-bogglingly pricey diamond, and it wasn’t lost in the crowd either. What a relief for him!

The singer-songwriter added:

“I still have the diamond, so I feel good.”

See him reveal the news (below)!

Can you imagine losing a “10 almost 11 carat” stone worth $24 MILLION?!? We don’t think we would recover from that, and neither does Uzi who had the diamond implanted in his flesh for that very reason. Earlier in the year, when a fan asked why he didn’t just put the sparkler into a ring — as any normal person would — he responded on Twitter:

“If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha…”

Um, it would have looked pretty bad if he’d lost the diamond from RIGHT OFF HIS HEAD too! Yikes… In case you don’t remember what the one-of-a-kind body piercing looked like, check it out:

WOWZA!

This isn’t the first time the diamond has caused health problems either. Back in February, the hip-hop star shared a selfie with blood dripping from the huge diamond in between his eyes. He captioned the scary post (which you can see here):

“If I don’t get it took out the right way I could die …. No seriously.”

According to the outlet, he actually had the bling removed over the summer because of these concerns but later had it re-implanted for the Rolling Loud performance. Bet he was regretting that decision in the heat of the moment!!

It was also in February that the Philadelphia-born creative, born Symere Bysil Woods, announced he’d bought the rock. On Twitter, he explained that “beauty is pain,” adding that he’d been paying for the diamond from celebrity jeweler Elliot Eliantte since 2017 so that he wouldn’t go broke. Having finally secured the goods, he continued:

“This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.”

Later, he stood up to backlash, insisting that the value of the rock wouldn’t decrease because it is a Gemological Institute of America “natural.” Who knows, maybe somebody will want the only million-dollar diamond we know that’s ever been implanted into somebody’s head?

It seems the days of his diamond-clad face are done, though. In place of the bling is now a curved barbell, kinda like jewelry for a belly button piercing. And the hole is closing up as well. If you want to admire Uzi’s prized possession these days, you’ll have to hope he shows it off on socials once it’s been placed in a more traditional setting.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

