Lily-Rose Depp & The Weeknd React To SNL's Chloe Fineman Savagely Spoofing The Idol!

Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman is adding a new impersonation into her repertoire: Jocelyn from The Idol!

In case you missed it, HBO dropped the first episode of the new controversial show last Sunday – and it has a lot of people talking already. Why is that? Beyond the work environment claims and The Weeknd‘s “comically bad” performance, many viewers could not help but notice that Lily-Rose Depp’s character constantly smoked cigarettes in the first episode. Like we are talking non-stop. Her cigs were basically another character on the show that’s how often they popped up on the screen!

Additionally, she had some super cringe-worthy dialogue and risqué costumes. All of that combined just made the show instantly meme-able, and it was poked fun at on social media a lot. In fact, the show caught the attention of Chloe, who took a moment to savagely spoof the character Jocelyn! She took to Instagram on Thursday to drop a clip of herself dressed like the fictional singer – complete with the lace bodysuit, the red lace robe, and a handful of cigarettes. The 34-year-old comedian reenacted several of the show’s dialogue, including:

“Music should sound like a slut or a whore.” “Does my song f**k?”

And of course, Chloe mimicked that notable robe asphyxiation scene from The Idol – in which The Weeknd’s character Tedros covered Jocelyn’s face and told her to “sing like you can f**k.” However, she gave it a twist by singing Cher’s song Believe and Natasha Bedingfield’s track Pocketful of Sunshine. OMG. Chloe hilariously captioned the video:

“My audition for THE IDOL (must have got lost in the mail) @theidol. (@lilyrose_depp is a GODDESS of talent).”

You have to see this impersonation for yourself! Check it out (below):

Yet another example of why Chloe is Saturday Night Live’s reigning impression queen! She nailed it! And it seemed the stars of The Idol thought so too! Lily-Rose took to the comments section of the post to write:

“I’m loling ….. and ur makeup looks bomb.”

It really did! Can we talk about how much Chloe looked a lot like Lily-Rose at some points? Wild! The Weeknd also reacted on Twitter with three crying emojis! See (below):

Well, Sam Levinson knows who to call to join the cast if The Idol gets renewed for season two. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

