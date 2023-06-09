Lily-Rose Depp & The Weeknd React To SNL's Chloe Fineman Savagely Spoofing The Idol!

Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman is adding a new impersonation into her repertoire: Jocelyn from The Idol!
In case you missed it, HBO dropped the first episode of the new controversial show last Sunday – and it has a lot of people talking already. Why is that? Beyond the work environment claims and The Weeknd‘s “comically bad” performance, many viewers could not help but notice that Lily-Rose Depp’s character constantly smoked cigarettes in the first episode. Like we are talking non-stop. Her cigs were basically another character on the show that’s how often they popped up on the screen!
Additionally, she had some super cringe-worthy dialogue and risqué costumes. All of that combined just made the show instantly meme-able, and it was poked fun at on social media a lot. In fact, the show caught the attention of Chloe, who took a moment to savagely spoof the character Jocelyn! She took to Instagram on Thursday to drop a clip of herself dressed like the fictional singer – complete with the lace bodysuit, the red lace robe, and a handful of cigarettes. The 34-year-old comedian reenacted several of the show’s dialogue, including:
“Music should sound like a slut or a whore.”
“Does my song f**k?”
And of course, Chloe mimicked that notable robe asphyxiation scene from The Idol – in which The Weeknd’s character Tedros covered Jocelyn’s face and told her to “sing like you can f**k.” However, she gave it a twist by singing Cher’s song Believe and Natasha Bedingfield’s track Pocketful of Sunshine. OMG. Chloe hilariously captioned the video:
“My audition for THE IDOL (must have got lost in the mail) @theidol. (@lilyrose_depp is a GODDESS of talent).”
You have to see this impersonation for yourself! Check it out (below):
Yet another example of why Chloe is Saturday Night Live’s reigning impression queen! She nailed it! And it seemed the stars of The Idol thought so too! Lily-Rose took to the comments section of the post to write:
“I’m loling ….. and ur makeup looks bomb.”
It really did! Can we talk about how much Chloe looked a lot like Lily-Rose at some points? Wild! The Weeknd also reacted on Twitter with three crying emojis! See (below):
???????????? https://t.co/Xh08ksELat
— Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) June 9, 2023
Well, Sam Levinson knows who to call to join the cast if The Idol gets renewed for season two. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!
[Image via Chloe Fineman/Instagram, MEGA/WENN, HBO/YouTube]