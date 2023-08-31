Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef Reach Divorce Settlement -- Here’s How They Feel!

It sounds like Ricky Martin is one step closer to Livin’ La Vida SOLO again.

The Puerto Rican singer and his estranged husband Jwan Yosef have reportedly reached a divorce settlement that everyone actually seems happy with! In court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, the outlet noted that the agreement has seen no objections by either party. Details are slim, but this means that once a judge signs off on the legal docs they’ll officially be single again in the eyes of the law.

The pair first announced their separation nearly two months ago, and Ricky has since been remarkably open about it. Earlier this month, he shared on Telemundo Puerto Rico that the separation has been pretty amicable:

“It has been wonderful. I even told Jwan we should write a book about how to get divorced properly. It has been much easier than we thought, but we’ve done it with time and calmness.”

The two were married for six years and share daughter Lucia, 4, and son Renn, 3. Ricky is also father to 14-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino, which he welcomed via surrogate in 2008.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share in the comments down below.

[Images via Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef/Instagram]