The Godfather Of Lindsay Lohan’s Baby Boy Will DEFINITELY Catch You By Surprise!

Lindsay Lohan knows how to choose ‘em!

Over the weekend, the Mean Girls star and her husband Bader Shammas stepped out for a thrilling date night to see the Golden State Warriors take on the Atlanta Hawks in ATL. And their sights were set on one player in particular: the unexpected godfather of their very young son Luai!

Related: Kylie Jenner Fans APPALLED Kanye West Wore THIS To Her Kids’ Birthday!

Yup, you read that right. The little guy’s godpoppa is a famous NBA player! But which one? Well, after the game, the Life-Size star shared a pic of a jersey on her Instagram Story which was signed:

“To Luai Your godparents love you! Warriors!!”

And who was it signed by?? None other than Steph Curry!

WHAT?! How random, right?? But, like, SO cute!

On Sunday, an insider confirmed to Today that the point guard and his wife Ayesha are, in fact, godparents to the little one, who was born last summer. Awww! When worlds collide, right? It seems like the connection may have started between Lindsay and Ayesha, who are both set to star in Netflix’s Irish Wish, which releases on March 15. Loves it!

While at the game on Saturday, Lindsay and her man could be seen posing with Steph and the signed jersey court side. See (below):

Steph gifted Lindsay Lohan and her husband his jersey from tonight's game after dropping 60 ???? pic.twitter.com/5BQykjm2Jm — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 4, 2024

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers?? We would NOT have guessed that, but we love it!

[Images via BuzzFeed Celeb/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]