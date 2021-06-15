Gone Girl’s Lisa Banes Dead At 65 Following NYC Hit-And-Run

So sad.

Lisa Banes, an actress best known for her roles in Gone Girl and Cocktail, has passed away following a hit-and-run in New York City. She was 65 years old. Confirming the devastating news on Monday, Banes’ representative told ET:

“We are heartsick over Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing.”

They continued:

“She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives.”

Since being struck by a scooter early this month, Lisa was in critical condition at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital. Unfortunately, she never recovered from the traumatic brain injury she suffered, according to The New York Post. Police have not arrested anyone at this time as the driver fled the scene.

Lisa leaves behind her wife, Kathryn Kranhold, whom she was on her way to meet before the incident. Thinking of all those mourning her sudden loss. R.I.P.

