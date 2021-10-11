Listen To This: Give It To Him!

Got A Tip?

We’re not sure if this is a joke, but even if she’s being serious – it slaps!

Princess Vitarah has released a new celibacy anthem, Close Your Legs And Open Your Bible.

Yes, the same rapper who previously released I Want 20 Inch Dick, Naija Pussy and I Wanna Fuck Donald Trump. She’s deleted those videos from her YouTube, though.

This born-again song is still fun – serious or not.

Check out the safe-for-work tune above!

Oct 11, 2021

