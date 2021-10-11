Drake Goes ALL Out For Adorable Adonis' 4th Birthday Party -- See The Pics!

The little guy is growing up so fast!

Drake‘s son Adonis turns 4 on Monday, with the rapper celebrating the special occasion with a racing-themed birthday party over the weekend! The duo posted up in front of their “Adonis Races Into 4” backdrop for an adorable pose (above) Drizzy uploaded to his Instagram on Sunday, as he wrote:

“TEACHA MORE LIFE KID”

The 34-year-old added pink heart emojis to the caption, too, as if fans couldn’t see just how much he loves his boy by the MASSIVE smile on his face!

Of course, the IG post was quick to get likes (over 2 million) and comments from his famous friends — including his girlfriend, Johanna Leia, whom he’s been dating for months! She shared some celebratory emojis under the photo, using the birthday cake emoji and “ .”

The Way 2 Sexy artist also gave followers another look at the festivities by Instagramming him and Adonis having fun in the party’s photo booth (below):

SO CUTE!

Drake followed up both new photos with an actual look at the birthday bash, sharing video of his young man holding hands with a Space Jam-themed Bugs Bunny to give him popcorn:

By the looks of it, the proud poppa threw the perfect party for Adonis, and lucky for us, we got to see a peek inside the festivities!

Now it’s only a matter of time before the little guy starts following in his dad’s footsteps, don’t you think??

