Lizzo SACKED From Super Bowl Halftime Show Consideration Amid Shocking Scandal! Oof!

Lizzo is facing the first concrete consequence of the accusations against her. She is no longer under consideration to perform at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show next February.

Following the lawsuit filed against her earlier this month by three former dancers, the Minneapolis-based pop star’s name has been removed by Super Bowl officials from potentially performing at the NFL game’s much-watched halftime spectacle.

According to DailyMail.com in a bombshell report published Friday, the 35-year-old singer has been scrapped from the list of pop star possibilities come February 2024’s mid-game extraordinaire.

An insider revealed in no uncertain terms to the outlet:

“Talks of Lizzo being a part of the Halftime festivities, or performing the National Anthem, are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal.”

Makes sense considering how prudish they got over Janet Jackson — and that was a nipple! Not, you know, banana stuff.

Next year’s Super Bowl is set to go down in Las Vegas, so you know it’s going to be a massive, over-the-top show. Lizzo would have fit in with that worldwide-watched event. But not anymore!

And a second source is adding even more insight into the Good As Hell singer’s struggles. A “music-industry confidante” added key new details about Lizzo’s alleged desperation following the sexual harassment lawsuit, the possibility of even more suits being filed soon, and snubs like the Super Bowl:

“[Lizzo’s team] is desperately trying to come up with a strategy to save her sinking ship. It is becoming more and more difficult with more people coming forth accusing her of extremely inappropriate acts.”

That “sinking ship” comment… damn!! Could she really be canceled across the board?

The second source went on to add:

“Lizzo has raked in a massive amount of money but her minute is pretty much up it seems and no one knows if she will be able to recover from this. If she speaks out, her statements are shredded. If she stays quiet, she is called a coward. Either way, it does not appear at this moment that she can recover from this.”

Big trouble for #TeamLizzo, and it only ever seems to be getting worse — especially as far as her reputation in the public eye is concerned.

