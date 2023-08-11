Reese Witherspoon Is Ready To Mingle! Here's Who She's Looking For!

Reese Witherspoon is dipping her toe in the dating pool! But JUST A TOE!

As the Legally Blonde star and her now-ex husband Jim Toth finish hammering out the details of their divorce, the mother of three is ready to “have fun.” A source close to The Morning Show lead shared with Us Weekly Friday that while she’s looking ahead to new horizons — and dating prospects — she’s not necessarily interested in anything “serious.” The insider dished:

“She wants to get out there and have fun, as opposed to diving into anything serious right off the bat.”

Girls just wanna have fun, right?

The insider added that she’s definitely in “no big rush,” but her “ideal scenario” were she to move on would be with a “kindred spirit” — and innerestingly enough, someone “who’s been an actor and who’s been judged in the public arena.”

Okayyy!!

The scooper even pointed to the 47-year-old’s former relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal as the “type of relationship” she’s in the market for.

Is it just us, or was that pretty much an open invitation to reignite her old flame with the Nightcrawler actor?? We’ll just have to wait and see how things pan out!

For now, drop your reactions in the comments down below!

