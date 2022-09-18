Listen To This: Hit You Like A Heart Attack!

Yes, Lola Lennox has a very famous last name and mum.

The daughter of timeless icon Annie Lennox has followed in her footsteps. Ballsy and bold to forge a path of her own in the music industry!

And we’re really digging what we hear from her!

Love Like That is pop through an indie and vintage sensibility. Think Portugal The Man‘s Feel It Still or Fitz and The Tantrums.

Fun vibes!!!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more from Lola Lennox!