Two Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies Critically Wounded In Shooting Ambush Caught On Video

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies were shot and critically wounded late Saturday night in a horrific ambush as they were sitting in their patrol car in the Compton area.

According to security video taken from the scene and later published on Twitter, an unidentified man walked up to the car with a gun and fired multiple times inside, striking both deputies. The man then quickly turned and fled from the scene; as of the latest reports on Sunday morning, he has not been captured or even positively identified.

Related: Tamar Braxton’s BF Requests Restraining Order, Claims Domestic Violence

According to the Sheriff’s Department, which held several press conferences late last night, both deputies were alive but in critical condition by the time they reached the hospital. They both were immediately taken into surgery to treat their serious wounds; as of Sunday morning their condition(s) appear unchanged.

The Department further reports that the two deputies have both only been on the force for about 14 months, each having been sworn in over the summer last year. One is reportedly a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old son; the other is a 24-year old man, according to news reports from the scene.

As you can see (below), the video is intense, with the shooter calmly and quickly walking up to the car before pulling a gun and firing several rounds into it, and then running off down the street:

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Wow… just horrible.

Not surprisingly, news of the shooting has trended overnight across social media, with thousands of people weighing in on the horrific act.

President Donald Trump tweeted at least twice about the shooting on Sunday morning, first calling the shooter an “animal,” and alluding to harsh justice for the perpetrator:

Animals that must be hit hard! https://t.co/zrOd9ZUl8o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

He later added another tweet, requesting a “fast trial death penalty” for the killer after being caught:

“If they die, fast trial death penalty for the killer. Only way to stop this!”

Joe Biden, the Democrat running against Trump in the November 2020 election, had a more measured and professional take on the situation, condemning “violence of any kind” and demanding the shooter be brought to justice:

This cold-blooded shooting is unconscionable and the perpetrator must be brought to justice. Violence of any kind is wrong; those who commit it should be caught and punished. Jill and I are keeping the deputies and their loved ones in our hearts and praying for a full recovery. https://t.co/330QfeIUGg — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 13, 2020

And as we mentioned (above), the Sheriff’s Office in Los Angeles has held several major press conferences to brief the media and the public about the ongoing situation in the aftermath of the shooting, as well as their response to it:

Sheriff Villanueva Discusses Ambush Shooting of Two Deputies in Compton. To watch the full press conference, please visit https://t.co/fOaVP5wTUe pic.twitter.com/7gXlbLQpAK — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

So scary and sad all around.

What a time we are living in right now…

Sending all our prayers for the two deputies who were victims of this senseless act.

After all, it is possible to condemn police brutality and want the bad cops brought to justice, and to pray innocent deputies make it through after senseless violence against them while simply trying to do their jobs.