Scott Evans & Mark Ruffalo React To Chris Evans’ Accidental NSFW Photo Leak!

Poor Captain America is really being forced to take this one in stride!

As we reported yesterday, the 39-year-old actor Chris Evans appeared to accidentally post some NSFW photos on his Instagram Story, and though they were quickly deleted, they set the internet off in a firestorm! And now, his co-stars (and siblings!) are reacting hilariously to the film star’s little (er, BIG, if you know what we mean) f**k-up!

Mark Ruffalo took the opportunity to jump in on Twitter and playfully harass his Avengers co-star, sharing a politically-themed message that was sure to get through to the very political and socially-aware Evans, as you can see (below):

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

Ha! He’s not wrong!!!

Chris’ brother Scott Evans also shared a perfectly-timed, hilarious one-liner about the entire incident early Sunday morning.

Playing dumb on Twitter as though he didn’t already know exactly what went down in the not-so-DMs over on Instagram hours earlier, Scott quipped with this gem (below):

Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss? — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) September 13, 2020

LOLz!!! Perfect timing!

Unfortunately, Chris himself hasn’t yet weighed in on the leak on Twitter. We can’t wait to hear what he has to say about it, after all!!!

Clearly, the whole world had a huge reaction to Evans’, ummm, huge mistake judging by how viral the entire ordeal went across social media on Saturday evening. And let’s be honest, the guy got a great reaction out of the whole thing because he was PACKIN’! Gotta give credit where credit is due, right?!

Heck, people are STILL talking about the accidental photo leak on Sunday morning! Here are some of the more recent Twitter reactions all about Chris’ big ol’ honkin’ member (below):

“Chris Evans is the best person I know, and nothing will change my mind. Please protect him at all costs and respect his privacy. He deserves all our love.” “how awesome are chris evans fans, bless their souls” “Let’s just stop a moment to see how handsome and cute Chris Evans is. Thank you” “Chris evans d**k pic leaked! Ugh the only good thing happening this yr”

Not wrong about that last one!!!!

Seriously, though, what do y’all make of Chris Evans’ little mix-up this weekend, Perezcious readers?! Just an innocent mix-up, something that could happen to the best of ’em?! Or something way more shrewd or salacious than that??

Whatever it comes down to, we definitely think we got our money’s worth!! Just saying!! LOLz!

