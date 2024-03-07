Love Is Blind Alum Shaina Hurley Gives Birth To First Child With Husband Christos Lardakis!

Shaina Hurley’s little one is finally here!

According to People on Wednesday, the Love Is Blind alum welcomed her first child — a baby boy named Yiorgos David Lardakis — with her husband, Christos Lardakis, back on February 12. And, of course, the couple are over the moon about their son’s arrival! Shaina and Christos told the outlet:

“We are so in love! It has been such an amazing experience becoming parents together. We’re so at peace and we’re just soaking up every second. So thankful, God is so good. He’s our miracle baby, I’ll be sharing more why soon.”

It sounds like the reality star has a story to tell everyone about her pregnancy at some point. Shaina later shared a few pictures of the family of three on Instagram and wrote this in the caption:

“Meet our baby, Yiorgos David Lardakis. We’re in love. 2/12/24 He is so strong and as of now a spitting image of his daddy.”

See the pics (below):

Aww!

Congratulations to Shaina and Christos on their little guy! LiB fan reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Shaina Hurley/Instagram]