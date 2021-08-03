Love Is Blind Star Giannina Gibelli Confirms Breakup After 'Boyfriend' Brought ANOTHER Netflix Star As Date To The Reunion!

Giannina Gibelli is no longer blindly in love.

To recap: Giannina was left at the altar by Damian Powers at the end of Love is Blind season one. After that drama, though, the couple somehow managed to patch things up and went on to date again for two years.

Yet when the cameras rolled back around for the reunion special, After the Altar, the drama kicked back up again when her BF brought another Netflix star, Francesca Farago of Too Hot to Handle, to the cast’s anniversary party.

So what’s going on? Where did things land after Damian’s disrespect? The 28-year-old told Entertainment Tonight:

“I am officially single. … Me and Damian haven’t been dating for a couple of months now. I’ve moved on. I feel really, really good. I’m definitely at a really good place in my life.”

She revealed that the reunion had been filmed back in the fall, sharing:

“For the first time in like three years I feel like I don’t have to keep some sort of my life private anymore. We were just under wraps about everything. I was still trying to figure out, how does my life look without him in it? It’s been a long time but I feel really good. I’ve processed it all. I’m such at peace.”

The reality star reflected:

“I don’t regret anything. You definitely learn from all different kinds of love. I definitely learned from that. In a relationship, we were just very different, and I think that’s very clear. There’s nothing wrong with that, opposites really attract, but with us, it’s just I guess the way that we communicated, we didn’t really understand what the other was trying to say. It was constantly like that.”

She added:

“We had some really great moments in our relationship. Like some of my best memories, ever … but at the end of the day, we just weren’t as compatible as we should have been after dating for two years. If the relationship isn’t easy and you’re kind of arguing over these little things, things that you should have moved on from, it’s just like, ‘All right. What’s happening?'”

Asked about the Francesca of it all, Giannina admitted she had trusted her man — and believed nothing shady was going on between them. But she apparently was wrong… She recalled:

“I was like, ‘OK, there’s clearly, like, nothing there.’ But, you know, always kind of keep your eyes, your wits about you. Because you never really know, I guess.”

When she watched her ex and another woman discuss whether the fateful outing was a date on the special, she explained:

“I have a really weird coping mechanism, so when I’m uncomfortable, I laugh or I smile. So I just busted out laughing. I was like, ‘What? Are you serious right now?’ It was just a very surreal moment, because I didn’t even feel that [between them] at all at that time. So, it’s just interesting [to] watch it back as well. I’m right there in the seat with you.”

She continued:

“Basically, I knew she was in town, but I didn’t know that they were planning on going as a date. That, like, my blood boils just thinking about that. I also wasn’t expecting to be treated that way either. You know, if you’re going to bring someone as a friend, then why am I the one being treated like the stranger? … So that’s where I was just completely caught off guard. Yeah, I didn’t appreciate that at all.”

Giannina confirmed their relationship ended shortly after the party, saying:

“It was a lot to process and it was a very long breakup. I have never been one to just, like, not peel off the Band-Aid so this was new … it was just like that trust wasn’t really there [anymore].”

She even later made amends after her confrontation with Francesca, she told Insider:

“I did DM her and say like, ‘Hey, hope all is well.’ Like, ‘Hope all is well and good luck.’ … I don’t like having bad energy out there. I’m very karmic like that. So I was like, ‘Let’s just call it what it is and move on,’ because I’ve definitely moved on. To me, DMing her was really me accepting that I’ve moved on so much that it doesn’t even bother me.”

Wow. She truly must be at peace with the situation to be able to do that. Love is Blind clearly put Giannina through the ringer, so we’re glad she’s now moving on with her life.

