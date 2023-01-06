Love Is Blind Star Jessica Batten Reveals She's Pregnant With Her First Child!

Congratulations are in order for one of the most memorable Love Is Blind alums of all time! Jessica Batten took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal amazing news that she and husband Benjamin McGrath are expecting their first child together!!

Along with a series of snaps of the two of them lovingly holding Jessica’s soon-to-be-growing baby bump, the 38-year-old reality TV star kicked off her announcement with this teaser:

“New Year, Same Me, New Mom!”

Well that certainly got our attention!

While wishing her followers a Happy New Year ahead in 2023, Jessica then fully revealed she’s pregnant with the couple’s baby and is due this summer:

“Sending the best wishes and blessings your way in 2023. We’re excited and humbled to share we will welcome our baby into the world and into our growing family in early June”

Ch-ch-check out the AH-Mazing post (below):

Love it!!

Immediately, the Netflix alum got love from thousands of supporters in the comments. Among them was fellow Love Is Blind alum Giannina Gibelli, who gushed:

“Omggggg yayyyy congrats!!”

So sweet!

Of course, Batten and McGrath tied the knot back in August at a ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. They had previously gotten engaged back in September 2021 — about a year-and-a-half after Jessica’s attempt at love on reality TV with Mark Cuevas aired on the streaming giant and ultimately failed.

But now, motherhood is ahead for Jessica! Congrats to her and her husband!!

