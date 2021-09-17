Love Is Blind Star Jessica Batten Is Engaged To Benjamin McGrath!

Jessica Batten is finally ready to say “I Do!”

On Thursday, the Love Is Blind star revealed to People she is engaged to her boyfriend, Benjamin McGrath, after more than a year of dating. She said:

“I don’t think it has quite sunk in, but I’m definitely floating somewhere on cloud nine. It’s been really, really exciting!”

The 34-year-old foot-and-ankle surgeon surprisingly popped the question to Batten on September 10 at the Akash Winery in Temecula, California, with all their friends and family members present. She detailed to the publication:

“I walked down into the vineyard, and one of the aisles of grapes had rose petals all the way down to this gorgeous arch with roses all around it. Ben was standing there, and I pretty much knew at that point what was happening. So I just started getting overwhelmed with emotion. When I walked down, the first thing he said was, ‘I want you to remember this moment for the rest of your life.’”

That is when Benjamin got down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage with a ring from Mark Broumand and JP Saxe and Maren Morris’ Line by Line playing in the background:

“I was totally overwhelmed. The best part was — and I had planned this for whatever he asked me — I recited this line from Suits because we had watched eight or nine seasons together when we were long-distance: ‘Do I have brains in my head? Do I have a heart in my chest?’ So that’s what I said instead of ‘yes.’ We were both crying!”

How romantic!!! Ch-ch-check out the stunning proposal photos (below):

According to People, McGrath connected with Batten on Instagram after watching her on the Netflix dating series. The 35-year-old reality star was previously engaged to Mark Cuevas during the show. While they started with some serious chemistry (and a love triangle) despite Jessica’s hangups over their 10-year age gap, she infamously left the then 24-year-old at the altar. Relive the moment (below):

However, things seemingly worked out for the best as Cuevas is currently engaged to Aubrey Rainey and fathered their son, Ace. Meanwhile, Batten is obviously getting married to her beau and cannot wait to share the happy news with the rest of her Love Is Blind castmates!

“I’ll probably reach out to Gigi [Gibelli], Diamond [Jack], and Kelly [Chase] and let them know. But so far we’re still on family. We both have pretty big families and a lot of close friends. But yeah, I think I’ll definitely let those three know, as well as Kenny [Barnes].”

Congrats, Jessica!!! We are so glad that you found your soulmate, who is the perfect age for you!

[Image via Jessica Batten/Instagram]