A new face! A new voice! A new hope!

Lu Kala is giving the girlies and the gays POP!

And her breakout single, Pretty Girl Era, is the empowerment anthem that we need right now!

EVERYONE can be having their pretty girl era!

Doja Cat‘s impact is felt all over the sonic DNA of this song – with a healthy dose of Katy Perry too!

Loves it!!!

Listen above!

Then CLICK HERE to check out more music from Lu Kala!