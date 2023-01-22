Aubrey Plaza Reunites With Parks And Recreation Co-Star Amy Poehler During SNL Hosting Debut -- Highlights HERE!

It was a Parks and Rec reunion on Saturday Night Live!

Aubrey Plaza made her hosting debut on Saturday – and boy, the night was jam-packed with some special guest appearances! Kicking off the evening, the show began with a satirical cold open about the Fox Sports recap of the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants playoff game – which featured some sideline reporting from Representative George Santos and his drag persona Kitara Ravache. We cannot say we’re shocked SNL mocked Santos, considering he’s been making headlines for lying about his entire life! It was pretty much only a matter of time until he was the topic of a sketch! You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

For the opening monologue, Aubrey had a few familiar faces join her on stage as she looked back on the time when she was a NBC Studios page during her college years. At one point, the 38-year-old actress could not help but bring up the fact that she was named Delaware’s most famous person. This means Aubrey beat out President Joe Biden for the title. And as she said, the Commander in Chief “was livid” by it and had some words for her. He said in a video on the episode:

“Aubrey, you’re the most famous person out of Delaware, and there’s no question about that. We’re just grateful you made it out of White Lotus alive.”

Aubrey then proceeded to step back into her page uniform in order to do one of her previous jobs once again – give a tour of Studio 8H. And during the backstage tour, you’ll never guess who she ran into while mocking how tourists would ask her if they’d see a celebrity! None other than her Parks & Recreation co-star Amy Poehler! You can watch the amazing reunion (below):

Of course, that wasn’t the only Aubrey and Amy moment on last night’s SNL! During the “Weekend Update,” the comedian stepped out in a black wig and hoodie to once again play one of her most iconic roles: the beloved April Ludgate from Parks & Rec. She appeared alongside host Colin Jost to help encourage young people to get involved in local government, doing so with her classic deadpan delivery. And obviously, April had to bring along her boss, Leslie Knope, to help out — and tell a few jokes! Watch (below):

Love it!

Throughout the night, there were a ton of parodies on the sketch comedy series, whether it be Chloe Fineman stepping into the popular murderous robot from the hit horror movie M3GAN or the cast transforming into the characters from Avatar. But the best skit of the night had to be when they took on one of the viral moments from the Miss Universe competition: Miss France Eva Colas’ introduction! You know, the one where she was basically screeching out, “France.” And Aubrey did not disappoint in recreating what went down in this hilarious sketch, which featured some cameos from The Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott and Tony Hawk:

Too funny!!! Considering Aubrey — who stars in season two of The White Lotus — hosted SNL, it was bound to happen that the show also did a spoof on the HBO series. Instead of The White Lotus, it was The Black Lotus, featuring “eight wealthy tourists, one luxury hotel, and a staff who has no time for this nonsense.” See (below):

What a spot on Jennifer Coolidge impression!

Last night, Sam Smith served as the musical guest, performing their hit song Unholy with Kim Petras and the track Gloria, with a special appearance from Sharon Stone. Watch the performances (below):

What did you think about the episode, Perezcious readers? Would you want to see Aubrey host again? Let us know your reactions to the show! You also can watch the rest of the sketches from last night (below):

[Image via Saturday Night Live/YouTube]