Lupita Nyong’o Says Chadwick Boseman’s Death Is ‘A Punch To My Gut Every Morning’

Lupita Nyong’o has broken her silence on Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death.

Ten days after news broke the Black Panther star died after a four-year private battle with colon cancer, his Marvel castmate took to Instagram to share a lengthy tribute, admitting she has been “struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense.”

Alongside a photo of the two actors, the Oscar winner wrote:

“It doesn’t make sense. The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning. I am aware that we are all mortal, but you come across some people in life that possess an immortal energy, that seem like they have existed before, that are exactly where they are supposed to always be – here! … that seem ageless … Chadwick was one of those people.”

Reflecting on the profound experience she had working with the late star, with whom she became good friends offscreen while playing love interests onscreen, Lupita continued:

“Chadwick was a man who made the most of his time, and somehow also managed to take his time. I didn’t know him for long but he had a profound effect on me in the time that I did. When we came together to make Black Panther, I remember being struck by his quiet, powerful presence. He had no airs about him, but there was a higher frequency that he seemed to operate from. You got the sense that he was fully present and also somehow fully aware of things in the distant future. As a result, I noticed that Chadwick never seemed rushed! He commanded his time with ease…and he put in the work with all of us.”

The Us star concluded her lengthy message by writing:

“Chadwick’s death is something that I can neither take in nor take in my stride right now. Perhaps with time… I’m going to take my time… and in his honor, I promise not to waste my time. I hope you will do the same.”

Lupita is the latest Marvel star to pay tribute to the on screen and off screen hero. Last month, other Avengers stars including Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., and Danai Gurira took to social media to honor their late co-star.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home star wrote on Instagram:

“Chadwick, you were even more of a hero off screen than on. A role model not only to me on set, but to millions of others around the world. You brought joy and happiness to so many and I’m proud to have been able to call you a friend. RIP Chadwick.”

Meanwhile, RDJ shared:

“Mr. Boseman leveled the playing field while fighting for his life… That’s heroism. I’ll remember the good times, the laughter, and the way he changed the game… “

Danai wrote:

“How do you honor a king? Reeling from the loss of my colleague, my friend, my brother. Struggling for words. Nothing feels adequate. I always marveled at how special Chadwick was. Such a pure hearted, profoundly generous, regal, fun guy. My entire job as Okoye was to respect and protect a king. Honor his leadership. Chadwick made that job profoundly easy. He was the epitome of kindness, elegance, diligence and grace. On many an occasion I would think how thankful I was that he was the leading man I was working closely with. A true class act. And so perfectly equipped to take on the responsibility of leading the franchise that changed everything for Black representation.”

It seems some closest to him, like Lupita, took the longest to process. It took Michael B. Jordan days before he was able to write:

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness.”

So heartbreaking. Our hearts go out to Chadwick’s many, many loved ones.

Read Lupita’s full tribute (below).

