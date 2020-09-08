David Harbour & Lily Allen Got A Sin City Wedding License — Did They ALREADY Get Married?!

Looks like Lily Allen and David Harbour are getting ready to walk down the aisle sooner than we thought!

Since a huge rock ring was spotted on THAT finger earlier this year, it’s been pretty much a lock in our minds that the relatively private couple were engaged. But now it’s looking like a wedding could be happening right away.

According to public records obtained by TMZ, the couple acquired a marriage license in Las Vegas on Sunday! Here’s the thing about those: they’re valid for exactly one year to the date, meaning they have until September 6, 2021 to say “I do.” However, the couple don’t live in Sin City, so it’s highly likely they picked up the certificate on the same trip in which they planned to get hitched — maybe even the same day! So… could they be married already??

No marriage certificate has been created just yet, but it could be possible that a quickie wedding already happened and the official certificate hasn’t been filed. Exciting stuff!!

As we previously reported, the Stranger Things star made a surprise cameo in an Instagram Live chat earlier this year hosted by the singer-songwriter, where she flashed her diamond ring and also poked fun at her album No Shame, joking:

“That’s how bad things are these days. You think you married a pop star? You didn’t!”

Eek!

The 35-year-old caught herself, quickly clarifying:

“Not that we’re married! We’re not married, I just want to make sure you know.”

Maybe they were just playing house and getting ready for the real thing? LOLz!! Regardless, congrats to these two for whenever they decide (or already decided) to make things official!!

