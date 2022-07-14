Jamie Spears Ordered To Sit For Deposition WITHIN 30 DAYS Amid Britney Spears' Spying Allegations!

FINALLY!!

After months of allegedly evading requests to sit for a deposition, Jamie Spears has been ordered — by a judge — to sit and speak his truth about what went down during Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship!

The decision was made during a heated hearing on Wednesday. During the courtroom debate, Judge Brenda Penny sided with the pop star by ordering her father to sit for this testimony in Los Angeles within the next 30 days! He has also been ordered to hand over all documents related to allegations of electronic surveillance.

Before the judge’s decision, Jamie’s attorney, Alex Weingarten, asked the judge to give his team access to the dossier from the singer’s team to help prepare for his client’s deposition, arguing via Variety:

“It’s a deposition. Not an ambush.”

Judge Penny denied his request. Not only does this legal move give Brit what she’s been fighting for, but it also suggests that the judge might think there’s a reason to be looking into Jamie amid allegations that he hired a security firm to spy on his daughter during her conservatorship.

As Perezcious readers know, Alex Vlasov, a former member of Brit’s security team via Black Box Security (who was hired by the disgraced dad), revealed during the New York Times’ explosive documentary, Controlling Britney Spears, that the company had allegedly been monitoring the singer’s communications, including text messages, phone calls, and browsing history.

Brit’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, then submitted a filing to court which included a statement from ex-FBI agent Sherine Ebadi who “corroborated the Times’s reporting,” confirming that Jamie allegedly approved the firm planting a “secret listening device” in his daughter’s bedroom. Yuck. Such an invasion of privacy!! This also comes amid allegations that Jamie and the singer’s former business manager, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment, were in cahoots to create the conservatorship to profit off the celeb.

At the start of the month, Jamie denied all the allegations related to invasion of privacy claims, saying in court docs obtained by TMZ:

“I am informed of the allegation by Britney’s counsel that a listening device or ‘bug’ was placed [in] her bedroom as surveillance during the Conservatorship. This allegation is false.”

But the judge is not convinced yet and now he’ll have to speak about it under oath! It’ll be interesting to see what the deposition uncovers!! But as readers may recall, part of the reason this deposition has been stalled for so long is that the 70-year-old wanted the performer to sit for one before he did. Last month, he also filed to have Britney disposed over her alleged social media smear campaign. So, what’s the status of that?!

The judge nearly reached a decision on that — but then changed her mind. She first gave a tentative order to deny Jamie’s motion to depose his daughter, but she then walked back that thought and asked the attorneys to explain why Sam Asghari‘s wife should or should not be forced to undergo such a process (ahead of the July 27 hearing on the matter). Rosengart strongly insisted that a deposition would be “re-traumatizing” to the superstar, insisting:

“You don’t sit down a victim for a deposition to be deposed by the victimizer.”

But papa Spears’ lawyer Weingarten clapped back, suggesting that the 40-year-old should sit for a deposition since she is a party in the case. Rosengart argued that because the businessman was the conservator for over a decade, he should have all the information he needs — he was the one making all of Britney’s life decisions, after all! Mathew explained:

“Ms. Spears was in a conservatorship for 13 years that was run by her father. Mr. Spears is the individual who has documentation and first hand knowledge…Mr. Spears and the documentation serve as the evidence. Ms. Spears has no knowledge or documents.”

He also urged the judge to think of Britney as a victim in the situation, adding:

“She’s not the accuser. She’s not the alleger. Ms. Spears is not a plaintiff here. Ms. Spears is not a defendant here.”

He also claimed the Crossroads alum’s estranged father was only filing motions to “drive up fees” and stop his daughter from moving “on with her life,” continuing:

“She is free, and Mr. Spears wants to suck her back into the conservatorship [for] improper, immoral reasons.”

Interestingly, Weingarten argued that there are “unfortunately” some documents under seal and “court orders regarding” the electronic surveillance that his team does not have access to, claiming:

“Based on what I know. I suspect that Ms. Spears will be a treasure trove of information.”

He also doesn’t think his client will get his “fair day in court” if he is being held to a “different standard” based on “unproven allegations.”

“I appreciate that it’s en vogue to trash Jamie Spears. But he has rights…In this country, you’re innocent until proven guilty.”

Rosengart pushed back HARD:

“You do not put a victim back in front of the victimizer. It’s the wrong thing to do. That would be wrong, whether my client was Britney Spears or Jane Doe.” “The mere deposition itself is harassment.”

Wow! We’ll have to wait and see what Judge Penny decides, but, for now, at least we know Brit was victorious in court!! Rosengart gave one final plea to Jamie after the court win, telling reporters after the fact:

“Mr. Spears, if he loves his daughter, as he professes he does, should leave her alone. He should get on with his life, instead of continuing to litigate against his daughter.”

“His daughter is finally free. His daughter is married. His daughter is happy. His daughter wants to move on, Rosengart says. “Mr. Spears, if he loves his daughter as he professes he does, should leave her alone.” pic.twitter.com/7ugLX8KGUx — Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) July 14, 2022

