Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Literally ROLLS HER EYES At Singer's Instagram Post About 'Distance'!

So much for that olive branch!

Just days after Lynne Spears was wishing her daughter Britney Spears all the happiness in the world after her wedding to Sam Asghari, she’s now throwing shade directly in Brit’s Instagram comments!

On Wednesday, the newlywed posted a motivational video to her feed that seemed to hark back on her feelings toward her family following her controversial and “toxic” conservatorship. And let’s just say her momma did NOT approve!

Unfortunately, as of this writing, Britney has deactivated her IG account, so the video can no longer be seen. But everyone still saw all the family drama before it was deleted. In the clip that started this uproar, a woman turns to look into the camera and smiles while a voice-over expresses:

“And don’t you ever forget how they gave you distance when you needed love.”

To make her thoughts clear, Britney captioned the upload:

“Just saying !!!!”

It didn’t take long for the 67-year-old mother to share her feelings on the post — and they were SUPER passive-aggressive! She wrote with an eye-rolling emoji:

“You have got to be kidding me!!”

Yikes! Safe to say they do not see eye-to-eye on this. But the fact that she’s speaking up about it now after an already rare IG comment after her nuptials is even more surprising! Maybe she should have just left things off in a seemingly good place…

As we’ve reported, Brit’s family, including dad Jamie and siblings Jamie Lynn and Bryan, were all banned from her romantic wedding last week. Understandable since the pop star has talked about wanting to sue them for forcing her to stay in the conservatorship for nearly 14 years. Why would she want them there for the happiest day of her life?

Well, it didn’t stop Lynne from trying to seem supportive on social media. As photos of the event hit the internet, she was caught writing to her daughter:

“You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

A surprising post in and of itself considering all the drama between Brit and her family — but hey, it could have been a nice place to attempt to make amends but not anymore! Now she’s fighting back with eye rolls!

