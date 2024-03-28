Macaulay Culkin's Sweet & HILARIOUS BDay Tribute To Fiancée Brenda Song!

Awww! Get you a man who looks at you the way Macaulay Culkin looks at Brenda Song! But also can make you laugh! Hey, still talking about Mack here!

The Saved star posted an incredibly sweet but also hilarious birthday message to his fiancée on Wednesday. First the lovey-dovey stuff for his baby momma — he wrote next to a candid pic of Brenda:

“Happy birthday to the best friend, mother, ally, colleague, lover, and partner I could ever wish for. You are my reason. I love you.”

Awwww!

And then the next slide was a pic of the milk carton, dated to expire on her birthday, adding:

“P. S. The milk is due. Can you pick some up on your way home from work?”

Ha! See the adorable and moving bday post (below)!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN/RedLetterMedia/YouTube.]