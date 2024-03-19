Brenda Song Dishes On Macaulay Culkin Relationship & Parenting In Rare Interview!

Brenda Song is sharing rare deets about her home life! And we are hanging on every word!

The 35-year-old soon-to-be wife of Macaulay Culkin talked with E! News at a Clarins launch party and dished on what her fam is like! The couple share two sons, 2-year-old Dakota and 1-year-old Carson, and it seems like they’ve turned the actors’ worlds upside down — in the best way. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star told the outlet on Friday:

“The balance is always tough but, you know, you just gotta make it work. One thing that I’ve always said is for me to be able to be the best mom, I have to be the best me, and part of that is work, and going out, and continuing to enjoy life.”

Aww! Great words of parenting wisdom right there! But do she and Mack actually go out all that much? Not really! They mostly just stay at Home Alone:

“We really don’t get out of the house. We eat, we eat and we hang out. We spend a lot of time together, when we have time off we like to go out and eat.”

LOLz! So relatable!

Related: Macaulay Reunites With Home Alone Mom & Introduces Sons At Walk Of Fame!

Staying in the house isn’t always quiet, though, according to Brenda. She dished that her kiddos have a love for music:

“My boys love Ed Sheeran, that is what they listen to I kid you not. It’s that or it’s Cocomelon.”

Ha! Too cute!

While it’s rare to hear about the Hollywood power couple’s relationship, it’s lovely too. Because there’s just no doubt they’re just as in love as ever. Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN.com]