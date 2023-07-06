Machine Gun Kelly Punched A Fan In The Face… Because They Wanted It?? WATCH!

Machine Gun Kelly is granting fans’ wishes, one punch at a time.

Pressure was on for the Bloody Valentine singer to honor a fan’s wish during his 2023 Rock Werchter festival performance in Belgium over the weekend. One ambitious concertgoer could be seen sporting a sign that bizarrely read,

“I just came from Mexico 4 U 2 punch me in the face.”

UMMM?? We’ve seen a lot of unique signs at concerts over the years, but this one definitely sticks out — and it did to MGK, too!

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, posted a video to his Instagram page that captured the moment, in which he asks the eager fan, “Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad?” The audience member quickly shouted back, “I love you!” which left the Emo Girl singer in a difficult moral position. He debated out loud:

“I got rings on dude, that s**t’s gonna hurt. I don’t know, it’s a lose-lose for me, I don’t know if I’m going to do it. I’ll consider it.”

The clip then cut to MGK, who had ditched his fishnet shirt, singing My Ex’s Best Friend while standing in front of the fan in question. Then, in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, the 33-year-old honored the request and punched the fan in the face before walking away and shouting, “I love you!”

It was all smiles for the concertgoer though, as he quickly flashed a double thumbs up. MGK fittingly captioned the clip, “Making dreams come true.” Ha! Watch the full thing (below):

Absolutely wild! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN.]