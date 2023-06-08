Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly -- Where They Stand Today

So what’s the latest on Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly? Well…

They are determined to make sure their relationship goes the distance!

As you know, the twin flames’ relationship started to go downhill earlier this year when they dealt with cheating and breakup rumors. Their drama escalated to the point where People sources claimed they were taking a break. And things were so bad between them that the insiders felt it was “pretty unlikely” they’d ever rekindle their romance since she was “having a hard time trusting” MGK even while attending daily therapy sessions. Oof.

However, Megan and the 33-year-old musician managed to find a way to get to a place where they were willing to move forward as a couple. The pair were caught getting cozy during a vacation to Hawaii together in April, with an insider revealing that they were back on:

“They’re officially back on after going through a rocky patch in their relationship. The last few months has been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it’s been working. They feel more connected than ever.”

But where do they stand two months later? We’ve got some insight! According to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are still working on their relationship, but they are “doing so much better” now, all thanks to therapy:

“There was obviously quite a bit of drama between them for a second, but they have been working on having very healthy and fluid communication. They have also been seeking therapy, which has helped save their relationship. They have learned that communication is key, and honesty and trust are the key pillars to any relationship.”

Wow. It sounds like they’ve made some positive progress these past few months! The insider then added that the Emo Girl artist is doing whatever he can to save their relationship:

“MGK has been making a huge effort and is doing everything in his power to ensure their relationship is in a good place and that Megan is happy.”

He’s going to need to put in a lot of work, considering Megan seemed pretty upset with him after they reportedly had a massive fight during Super Bowl weekend! We mean, she was pissed enough to wipe all traces of her fiancé from social media and post some eyebrow-raising Beyoncé lyrics that made it seem like he cheated on her. Megan insisted cheating was not the root of their problems, but we cannot help but question why she chose lines from a song all about Beyoncé’s husband JAY-Z‘s infidelity. Something big must have happened for her to post those lyrics! No matter the reason, though, it sounds like Megan and MGK are moving forward, and their relationship is heading in the right direction.

When it comes to their engagement? The ET insider revealed that it’s also “a work in progress,” explaining:

“Their engagement status and wedding planning is a work in progress at this time, but they are both confident that they will be together forever. Their goal is to have a happy, honest, loving, passionate relationship that they are both committed to.”

Hmm…

At least, they are willing to put in the work for their relationship! As for whether or not “they will be together forever?” Well, we guess time will only tell what happens next with these two! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think MGK and Megan can work through their issues and stay together? Or do you believe they’ll inevitably end up in splitsville? Sound OFF in the comments below.

