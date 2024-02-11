Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly BACK At The Super Bowl -- One Year After Big Fight At Last Year’s Game!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are back at the Super Bowl — but hopefully things run a bit smoother this year!

The Transformers star and her punk rock fiancé were spotted at Future’s concert in Las Vegas on Friday ahead of the big game — marking one year since their big blowout at last year’s Super Bowl. As you may recall, Megan scrubbed MGK from her Instagram completely at the time, and hinted at some possible infidelity on her Story… Which the two later shut down — after a lot of therapy.

Related: Taylor Swift Arrives At Allegiant Stadium Ahead Of The Super Bowl!

This year, the Expendables 4 star sported short pink hair and a black ensemble alongside the 33-year-old, who had his traditional bleached tresses and wore a turtleneck under a leather jacket. See (below):

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly return to Super Bowl 1 year after sparking breakup rumors at the big event https://t.co/1dKyOedCmX pic.twitter.com/FKNa70G4cb — Page Six (@PageSix) February 10, 2024

Well, here’s to hoping this year won’t be a repeat of last year! They seem to be going pretty strong!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram]