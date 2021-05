Macy Kate‘s Cry For Help will catch you instantly with a very attention-grabbing first few lines and it doesn’t let you go from there!

The song feels like Alanis but on a more pop lane. However, lyrically it is just as confessional. This is a diary entry! And energetically, this would make Ms. Morissette proud!

We’re so excited to hear more from her!

Check it out above!

