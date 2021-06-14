Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy Goes IG Official With New BF Following Alex Rodriguez Drama!

Alex Rodriguez who?

Madison LeCroy’s Southern Charm may have tanked A-Rod’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez, but it also snagged her a new man who is (hopefully!) drama-free. After making headlines for her entanglement with the MLB alum, the reality star brushed off claims that she might finally “physically” get together with the athlete by announcing she had a new boyfriend. And now, she’s making things Instagram official.

On Sunday, the 30-year-old debuted her mystery man with some dreamy Lake Tahoe vacay pics, captioning their couples’ photoshoot:

“Madhappy.”

Very cute!

She also shared some more content on her IG story, including a clip of her BF saying he’s “got” her while strapping her heels. The Bravo star then addressed the camera:

“Find a guy who’s got you, ‘cause… game changer.”

Madison didn’t tag her new beau, so we’re still in the dark as to his identity. What we do know is, he’s worth ignoring A-Rod’s DMs for — so she must be genuinely content and ready to be excluded from the narrative of the J-Rod breakup.

Seems like everyone is moving on from the situation… even the former Yankees player is hanging out with his ex-wife (although they seem to be in more of a platonic co-parent situation than a steamy Bennifer-esque reunion). All’s well that ends well, right?

