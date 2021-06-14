Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Alex Rodriguez

Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy Goes IG Official With New BF Following Alex Rodriguez Drama!

madison lecroy : goes instagram official with new boyfriend

Alex Rodriguez who?

Madison LeCroy’s Southern Charm may have tanked A-Rod’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez, but it also snagged her a new man who is (hopefully!) drama-free. After making headlines for her entanglement with the MLB alum, the reality star brushed off claims that she might finally “physically” get together with the athlete by announcing she had a new boyfriend. And now, she’s making things Instagram official.

Related: SIGHting! J.Lo Caught Wearing Ben Affleck’s Flannel Shirt!

On Sunday, the 30-year-old debuted her mystery man with some dreamy Lake Tahoe vacay pics, captioning their couples’ photoshoot:

“Madhappy.”

Very cute!

She also shared some more content on her IG story, including a clip of her BF saying he’s “got” her while strapping her heels. The Bravo star then addressed the camera:

“Find a guy who’s got you, ‘cause… game changer.”

 

madison lecroy : new boyfriend straps on her shoe
(c) Madison LeCroy/Instagram
madison lecroy : ig story with new boyfriend
(c) Madison LeCroy/Instagram

Madison didn’t tag her new beau, so we’re still in the dark as to his identity. What we do know is, he’s worth ignoring A-Rod’s DMs for — so she must be genuinely content and ready to be excluded from the narrative of the J-Rod breakup.

Seems like everyone is moving on from the situation… even the former Yankees player is hanging out with his ex-wife (although they seem to be in more of a platonic co-parent situation than a steamy Bennifer-esque reunion). All’s well that ends well, right?

[Image via Madison LeCroy/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jun 14, 2021 08:21am PDT

Share This